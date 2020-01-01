 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Brands
  3. Chickadee Remedy

Chickadee Remedy

About Chickadee Remedy

Chickadee Remedy products are made from specific blends of herbs exclusively formulated to ease the discomfort internal and/or external inflammation, neurologic responses, physical injuries. Every ingredient is specially chosen for its properties in soothing, relieving and speeding the body’s natural process of healing. In addition to Southern Oregon sun grown full spectrum hemp concentrate, Chickadee Remedy’s herbal blends include other anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant plant medicines such as nettles, eucalyptus, angelica root, calendula, dragon’s blood, lavender and cayenne. Each handmade batch contains ingredients that are grown and harvested sustainably. 100% satisfaction is guaranteed!

