Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Choice Labs

Choice Labs

Lost Coast OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Lost Coast effects

Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!