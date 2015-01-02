Choice Labs
Lost Coast OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Lost Coast effects
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
