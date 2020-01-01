Clark Neubert LLP

Simply speaking, Ariel Clark is a visionary. In 2008, when the idea of a cannabis business attorney was routinely considered an oxymoron, she dedicated her practice to this emerging industry. Since then, she has not only seen but helped guide the historic cultural and legal shift regarding cannabis. Be it protecting her clients’ rights or offering key legislative advice to governmental agencies, her intelligence, charisma, and tenacity has earned her a national reputation as one of cannabis’ most fierce and fair-minded advocates. Over the years, Ariel has guided her clients through the ever-changing and complex labyrinth of rules, laws, and regulations governing medical and adult-use cannabis. These clients include licensed dispensaries, growers, and manufacturers in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, and Michigan.