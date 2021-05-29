About this product
Original Glue (formerly known as Gorilla Glue or GG4) is an aromatic strain that originated in Nevada. Original Glue was created by crossing Chem’s Sister with Chocolate Diesel and Sour Dubb. The result is a potent strain with a piney, chocolaty, diesel aroma and flavor profile.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Earthy with a slightly piney exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
GG4 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.