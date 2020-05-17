Kush Mints - Relax

Kush Mints is a cross of Bubba Kush pollen and the clone-only Animal Mints strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics in Southern California. The experts at Seed Junky have crossed a Kush Mints phenotype with several other hybrids, including Animal Cookies and Wedding Cake. This balanced hybrid strain is said to have a strong minty flavor, hence the name. It also reportedly makes users feel relaxed, calm and occasionally sleepy.



Highlighted Terpenes: D-Limonene, Linalool, B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Humulene, L-Menthol, Eucalyptol



Tastes like Category: Earthy



Taste Description: Complex, skunky with a mint & cookies exhales



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -

