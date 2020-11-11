Gusherz- ENJOY



Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



Gusherz is an Indica-dominant hybrid that is a cross between Triangle Kush and Gelato #41. It bursts with a sweet and fruity scent. With undertones of sour tropical fruit, herbs, and cookies, the flavor largely matches the smell.



Sporting bright green buds, amber hairs, and hints of purple, these nugs aren’t afraid of showing off. Users report both a euphoric head high as well as a relaxing body high which makes it perfect to either lift your spirits during the daytime or unwind with a good movie after a long day.



Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Humulene



Tastes like Category: Sweet



Taste Description: Earthy with a light citrus & sweet exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived