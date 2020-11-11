About this product
Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.
Gusherz is an Indica-dominant hybrid that is a cross between Triangle Kush and Gelato #41. It bursts with a sweet and fruity scent. With undertones of sour tropical fruit, herbs, and cookies, the flavor largely matches the smell.
Sporting bright green buds, amber hairs, and hints of purple, these nugs aren’t afraid of showing off. Users report both a euphoric head high as well as a relaxing body high which makes it perfect to either lift your spirits during the daytime or unwind with a good movie after a long day.
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Humulene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Earthy with a light citrus & sweet exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
About this strain
Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.