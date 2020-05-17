Kush Mints- RELAX



Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



Kush Mints is a cross of Bubba Kush pollen and the clone-only Animal Mints strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics in Southern California. This balanced strain is said to have a strong minty flavor, hence the name. It also reportedly makes users feel relaxed, calm and occasionally sleepy.



Highlighted Terpenes: D-Limonene, Linalool, B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Humulene, L-Menthol, Eucalyptol



Tastes like Category: Earthy



Taste Description: Complex, skunky with a mint & cookies exhales



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived