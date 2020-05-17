About this product
Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.
Kush Mints is a cross of Bubba Kush pollen and the clone-only Animal Mints strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics in Southern California. This balanced strain is said to have a strong minty flavor, hence the name. It also reportedly makes users feel relaxed, calm and occasionally sleepy.
Highlighted Terpenes: D-Limonene, Linalool, B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Humulene, L-Menthol, Eucalyptol
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Complex, skunky with a mint & cookies exhales
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.