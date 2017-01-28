Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
A-Dub is an indica-dominant hybrid that placed second in the High Times’ “Earth’s Strongest Strains” list of 2014. A-Dub has a diverse and powerful lineage, crossing four parent strains: the sativa Sour Diesel, indica Sour bubble, indica Alien Dawg, and hybrid Chemdawg. It emits a skunky, fruity scent that tastes like fresh soil.
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
_____
A-Dub is an indica-dominant hybrid that placed second in the High Times’ “Earth’s Strongest Strains” list of 2014. A-Dub has a diverse and powerful lineage, crossing four parent strains: the sativa Sour Diesel, indica Sour bubble, indica Alien Dawg, and hybrid Chemdawg. It emits a skunky, fruity scent that tastes like fresh soil.
A-Dub effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!