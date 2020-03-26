Claybourne Co.
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation.
Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.
_____
King Louis OG has dense nugs, an overwhelming piney smell, and an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis OG has a very similar spicy kush aroma.
Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.
_____
King Louis OG has dense nugs, an overwhelming piney smell, and an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis OG has a very similar spicy kush aroma.
King Louis effects
Reported by real people like you
675 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!