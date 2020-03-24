Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Lava Cake (28g) - Private Stock

HybridTHC 19%CBD
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____

Lava Cake (Thin Mint GSC X Grape Pie) is a flavor-packed Indica cross, known for its delicious flavor profile and supremely relaxing high. It has an aroma of fresh baked goods with a sweet cake flavor, and is a smooth smoke typical of the Cookies varieties. Expect a powerful sedative high that calms both mind and body.

Lava Cake effects

101 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
