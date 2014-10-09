About this product

Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Super Silver Haze is a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic and long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.