About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



Super Silver Haze is a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic and long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.