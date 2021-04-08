About this product
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
The Soap is a cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. This strain is a Sativa leaning Hybrid, it has fuzzy amber trichomes that outline the flower and fiery-orange pistils that give this strain a noticeable aesthetic. The Soap smells like a garden of flowers and received its name for its similarity to floral soaps. Users report an uptick in focus and reduced stress.
About this strain
The Soap is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. The Soap is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Soap effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Soap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Berner’s Cookies, The Soap features flavors like mint, pine and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of The Soap typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Soap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review
