Clean Healing was stared with the intention of providing health conscious edibles for people with medical and dietary needs. As of now, 85%-90% of the edibles on the market are candy or dessert based. Aka, all filled with sugar. Most people don't realize that sugar is not good for the human body. Cannabis has many healing properties, one being, that it fights cancer. What people don't realize is that SUGAR feeds cancer cells. So, about a year ago we came up with the idea of making a product that actually HELPS the patient by offering a healthier alternative to what's currently on the market. We partnered the The Clear™ concentrates to consistently create high quality edibles. The Clear Process™ is not a BHO extraction, but a comprehensive multi-step method of cannabis purification that includes winterizing and decarboxylation. Winterizing removes unwanted and unhealthy plant fats, subsequently providing an unmatched level of clarity, while decarboxylation activates the THC. As a result of this process, The Clear™, is virtually flavorless and odorless, which is perfect for edibles.