Cloud 8 - 2 Gram Dab Diamonds (1G D8 + 1G CBD) - Pineapple Express

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Experience a tropical journey with Pineapple Express Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Diamonds! Bursting with the luscious taste of juicy pineapples, these exquisite THC concentrates elevate your dabbing experience to new heights. Each sparkling gem is meticulously crafted to offer the perfect blend of flavor and potency, delivering a smooth and satisfying session that leaves you craving more.

As you indulge in the rich, tropical essence of Pineapple Express, you’ll feel an immediate uplift in mood, embracing the energizing effects that keep you happy and motivated. The sweet and tangy pineapple flavor tantalizes your taste buds, creating a delightful sensory experience that transports you to a sunny paradise with every dab.

Cloud 8’s Pineapple Express Dab Diamonds are more than just a THC concentrate; they are your ticket to an unparalleled adventure in the world of Delta-8 THC. The potent effects harmonize perfectly with the tropical flavors, ensuring a blissful escape from the everyday routine. Whether you’re looking to enhance your creativity, boost your energy, or simply enjoy a moment of pure joy, these dab diamonds are the ideal companion.

Discover the magic of Pineapple Express Dab Diamonds and let the waves of sweet pineapple delight wash over you. Elevate your mind and senses with the unparalleled quality and potency that Cloud 8 offers. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary dabbing experience – grab yours now and embark on a delightful adventure that promises to refresh and rejuvenate your spirit.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
