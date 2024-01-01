Cloud 8 2ML PRO Disposable - HXC - Kush Mints

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience the captivating fusion of flavors with our Kush Mints HXC THC Disposable. Indulge in the unique blend of peppery pine and refreshing minty coolness, creating an invigorating and delightful vaping experience. Crafted to perfection, our disposable vape delivers a harmonious combination of effects, leaving you feeling restored and happy.

Let the soothing flavors transport your senses while the HXC THC works its magic, providing a balanced and satisfying sensation. Our premium disposable vape offers convenience and ease of use, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of Kush Mints anytime, anywhere. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or seeking a moment of rejuvenation, this vape is your perfect companion.

Order now and unlock the true potential of Kush Mints with our HXC THC Disposable. Ignite your senses and embrace the uplifting and rejuvenating experience that awaits. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation, and let the invigorating essence of Kush Mints elevate your vaping journey. Get ready to feel refreshed, restored, and utterly delighted with every puff.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
