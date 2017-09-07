Cloud 8 - Delta 8 Dab Sauce - 2 Gram - Blueberry Kush

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Immerse yourself in the delightful fusion of flavors with Blueberry Kush Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Sauce. Indulge in the sweet and fruity taste of ripe blueberries, perfectly complemented by the herbal notes of Kush. This exquisite blend not only tantalizes your taste buds but also provides a smooth and enjoyable dabbing experience. Each dab brings a burst of flavor that is both refreshing and satisfying, making it a standout choice for any cannabis connoisseur.

Experience a sense of relaxation and euphoria as you take a dab of this premium Delta-8 THC sauce. The carefully crafted formula ensures that you receive the perfect balance of calming and uplifting effects, allowing you to unwind and rejuvenate with ease. Whether you’re looking to relax after a long day or seeking a blissful escape, Blueberry Kush delivers a consistent and reliable experience that leaves you feeling content and at peace.

The perfect balance of flavors and effects makes Blueberry Kush an ideal choice for your dabbing pleasure. The rich blueberry flavor, combined with the earthy undertones of Kush, creates a harmonious taste profile that is both unique and delightful. This premium dab sauce is designed to provide an exceptional dabbing experience, ensuring that every session is enjoyable and memorable.

Elevate your experience with Cloud 8's high-quality Dab Sauce and savor the delicious essence of Blueberry Kush. Each batch is meticulously crafted to maintain the highest standards of quality and potency, ensuring that you receive a product that is both effective and enjoyable. The potent Delta-8 THC content delivers a powerful and long-lasting effect, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the moment and enjoy the therapeutic benefits.

Treat yourself to a delightful dabbing journey with Blueberry Kush Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Sauce. Order now and elevate your session to new heights of pleasure and relaxation. Whether you’re a seasoned dabber or new to the experience, Blueberry Kush offers a flavorful and potent option that is sure to satisfy. Embrace the delicious flavors and soothing effects of this exceptional dab sauce and discover a new level of dabbing enjoyment.

About this strain

Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.

 

About this brand

Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
