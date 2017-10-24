Cloud 8 - Delta 8 Dab Sauce - 2 Gram - Gorilla Glue

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Introducing Gorilla Glue Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Sauce, a premium delight that guarantees an extraordinary experience. Dive into the rich blend of earthy pine flavors and the potency of Delta-8 THC, offering a unique and satisfying sensation that you won’t find anywhere else. Perfect for seasoned dab enthusiasts and newcomers alike, Cloud 8 elevates your moments to new heights, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable session every time.

With each inhale, feel the deep relaxation wash over you, melting away the stress and tension of the day. The uplifting sensations keep you in a state of euphoria and contentment, making Gorilla Glue Dab Sauce the perfect companion for unwinding and rejuvenating. Whether you're looking to relax after a long day or seeking a blissful escape, this exceptional THC concentrate delivers an experience that satisfies on every level.

The robust, earthy pine flavors of Gorilla Glue enhance the overall dabbing experience, creating a flavorful journey that tantalizes the taste buds. Each drop of this premium dab sauce is crafted with precision, ensuring consistency and quality that you can trust. The potent Delta-8 THC content ensures that every session is impactful, leaving you feeling deeply relaxed and wonderfully uplifted.

Embrace the power of Gorilla Glue and embark on a blissful journey that transcends ordinary dabbing experiences. Elevate your dabbing game with Gorilla Glue Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Sauce and discover the extraordinary essence of true bliss. This top-tier product is designed to provide a superior dabbing experience, combining potency, flavor, and quality in every use.

Don’t miss out on this remarkable experience. Get your Gorilla Glue Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Sauce now and embrace the extraordinary. Elevate your senses, enhance your relaxation, and discover the true essence of bliss with this premium Delta-8 THC concentrate. Unlock a new level of dabbing pleasure and let the Gorilla Glue take you on an unforgettable journey.

About this strain

Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Gorilla Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gorilla Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gorilla Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item