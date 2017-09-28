Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Pineapple Express - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience pure happiness, energy, and creative inspiration with our Pineapple Express Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the invigorating flavors of fresh-cut pineapples, transporting you to a tropical paradise with every puff. Crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape offers convenience and ease of use, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience wherever you go.

Feel the uplifting effects boost your mood, infusing you with a burst of energy and sparking your creativity. Whether you're starting your day, working on a creative project, or simply need a pick-me-up, Pineapple Express is your perfect companion. Discover the perfect balance of flavor and sensation with Pineapple Express, as each puff delivers a harmonious blend of sweet and tangy pineapple that tantalizes your taste buds and elevates your spirits.

Order now and unlock a world of joyful inspiration with our Pineapple Express Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the tantalizing essence of this extraordinary strain. Experience the invigorating effects that will leave you feeling happy, energized, and creatively inspired, ready to tackle any challenge with a smile. Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your mood and enhance your creativity with every delightful puff. Get ready to feel happy, energized, and creatively inspired like never before.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
