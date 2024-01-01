Cloud 8 *LIVE ROSIN* HXC - Mango Sunrise - 1ML Disposable

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Experience the vibrant flavors of a Mango Sunrise with our HXC Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Indulge in the succulent essence of ripe mangoes, transporting your taste buds to a tropical paradise with every puff. Crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape delivers the pure essence of a Mango Sunrise, providing a burst of fruity delight in a convenient and portable form.

Immerse yourself in the refreshing taste of mangoes, perfectly capturing the essence of a sun-kissed tropical morning. Each inhale offers a smooth and flavorful experience, designed to satisfy your cravings and elevate your senses. The convenience of our disposable vape ensures that you can enjoy the luscious flavors of Mango Sunrise anytime, anywhere, without the hassle of complicated setups or maintenance.

Order now and unlock the true essence of a Mango Sunrise with our HXC Live Rosin THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and savor the tropical flavors in every inhale, bringing a piece of paradise into your daily routine. Get ready to awaken your taste buds and enjoy the ultimate tropical experience with every puff of our Mango Sunrise vape. Feel the vibrant energy and fruity bliss as you embark on a delightful journey with our premium disposable vape.

Mango Sunrise is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango and Sunrise Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mango Sunrise is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. This strain is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mango Sunrise effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mango Sunrise when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Seed and Strain, Mango Sunrise features flavors like mango, citrus, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mango Sunrise typically ranges from $30-$40. Mango Sunrise is a great strain to enjoy in the morning or afternoon, as it can boost your mood and stimulate your appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
