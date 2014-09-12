About this strain
Sour Bubble
Sour Bubble is an indica bred by B.O.G. Seeds parented solely by BOG Bubble. These sticky buds offer a sweet, fruity aroma with diesel undertones, and deliver relaxing, uplifting effects. Sour Bubble is useful for treating pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, anxiety, and nausea. Indoor or outdoor grows are recommended for intermediate growers, who can expect moderate grows with a flowering time between 7 and 8 weeks.
Sour Bubble effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
