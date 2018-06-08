About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
