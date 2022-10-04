About this product
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.