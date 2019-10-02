About this product
Effects: Calm Taste & Aroma: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy, Woody
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, ß-Caryophyllene, ß-Pinene, D-Limonene
Solvent and Filler Free
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.