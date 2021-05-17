About this product
Hippie Crasher
Distillate 510 Vape Cartridge
Botanically-derived Terpenes
500 mg/0.5 g
While a deliciously effective concentrate in itself, we recommend against laissez-faire, hippy crashing attitudes when trying to make this stuff. Indeed, only the most rigorous adherence to technical procedure enables our chemists to reliably make this sweetly volatile delicacy. Calm Product Details:
Flavor and aroma: Candy, Sweet, Fruity, Citrus, Woody
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, D-Limonene, Alpha Pinene, Beta Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
Solvent and Filler Free
Distillate 510 Vape Cartridge
Botanically-derived Terpenes
500 mg/0.5 g
While a deliciously effective concentrate in itself, we recommend against laissez-faire, hippy crashing attitudes when trying to make this stuff. Indeed, only the most rigorous adherence to technical procedure enables our chemists to reliably make this sweetly volatile delicacy. Calm Product Details:
Flavor and aroma: Candy, Sweet, Fruity, Citrus, Woody
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, D-Limonene, Alpha Pinene, Beta Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene
Solvent and Filler Free
About this strain
Hippie Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
44% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CLOVR
Headquartered in Kansas City, Clovr is a cannabis-infused product manufacturer that believes in safe, consistent, and quality cannabis products for Missouri's medical marijuana patients. As the extractor, infuser, and wholesaler of our own products, we can ensure patients are getting exactly what they are reading on the label - no chemicals, no funny business.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.
State License(s)
MAN000076
MAN000074