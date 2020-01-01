 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Coastal Analytical

About Coastal Analytical

Coastal Analytical is a laboratory specializing in contract testing and analysis. Our mission is to be the premier provider of analytical services to industries that do not usually have access to labs; especially medical cannabis. In support of this goal and to be the best cannabis test lab in San Diego, as well as all of California, we do our best to offer industry-leading analysis at the right price, and present results in a way that make them useful to our customers. A couple of Carlsbad chemists founded Coastal Analytical in 2013. It’s great to promote natural wellness and safety through our work. SoCal beach life might be relaxed, but our attention to detail is anything but. Our precise chemistry and objective results will inspire confidence in you and your customers.