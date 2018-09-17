Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Concentrate Supply Co.

Concentrate Supply Co.

Live Resin Sap

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Bubba OG effects

Reported by real people like you
213 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!