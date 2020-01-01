Cool Clean Extraction

Cool Clean Technologies, LLC is a recognized world leader in the design and manufacturing of CO2-based technologies for a wide range of applications. Cool Clean Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Eagan, MN and founded in 2001, uses CO2 in all phases for cleaning, surface preparation, machine tool cooling, and selective extraction. The Cool Clean team has developed and marketed a variety of CO2 cleaning and cooling technologies, with installations worldwide. Today, Cool Clean’s CO2 technology is used in many industries such as automotive paint pretreatment, hard disk drive, medical device manufacturing, aerospace, and electronics component manufacturing.