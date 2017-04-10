About this product
Utilizing Shae Butter formula, this wonderful lip balm will help heal your chapped lips while also protecting your lips from the harsh UV rays. Whether it be by the cool pool or at the beautiful beach, get some Orbital Lip Balm for your lips!
About this strain
Dragon's Breath is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between the two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Northern Lights. Its balanced, clear-headed effects are ushered in by a distinctive spicy aroma that hints at this hybrid's Haze ancestor. Some patients may find Dragon's Breath particularly helpful in burning off pain, depression, and anxiety throughout the day.
Dragon's Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cosmic Cowboys Extractions LLC
Our Trademarked Gold Dust, Chemical Free CBD Hash, is made from all organic, non-pesticide Hemp to bring you a superior, all natural product for all of your loved ones, including all types of pets. The patented process uses 100% of the plant with no waste or heat so we do not have to activate the compounds until final product is being made, giving you a more effective product. These Total Spectrum consumables and topicals should be a daily part of your healthier life.