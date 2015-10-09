Cosmic Treehouse
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Pineapple Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
