Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.



Pineapple Express is a classic strain that even non-consumers know about. This sativa strain was bred by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. Pineapple Express is known for its delicious tropical flavors of mango and pineapple. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and linalool provide this strains tingling, energizing effects and its boost in creativity. This is the perfect strain for a fun beach day, surfing some major waves!



