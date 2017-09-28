Pineapple Express | All In One Disposable Vape | .5g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Introducing COTC All-In-On Rechargeable, a rechargeable disposable vape featuring California's first all-ceramic heating core element, Single-Source Live Resin from our award winning genetics, and 7-15% terps! A truly innovative experience for the connoisseur on the go.

Pineapple Express is a classic strain that even non-consumers know about. This sativa strain was bred by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. Pineapple Express is known for its delicious tropical flavors of mango and pineapple. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and linalool provide this strains tingling, energizing effects and its boost in creativity. This is the perfect strain for a fun beach day, surfing some major waves!

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
