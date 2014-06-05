Dr. Who, also known as "Doctor Who," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens. With Dr. Who by your side, you can easily navigate the planes of time and space from the comfort of your sofa.