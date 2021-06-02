First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC that can knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss; but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses can be conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more.



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene

Flavor: Earthy, Citrus, Hops

Reported Effects: Happy, Energetic, Creative



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.