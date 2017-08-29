Cresco
Lime Sorbet Indica Shorties 3.5g 7-pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Our premium Rest flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavor: Earthy, Lime
Lineage: Bubba Kush, Lime Skunk
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene
Lime Sorbet is the descendant of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica-leaning hybrid has a pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant physical relaxation.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Lime Sorbet effects
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
