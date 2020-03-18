Loading…
Logo for the brand Cresco

Cresco

Original Glue (GG4) Indica Live Sauce 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.

Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy
Flavor: Earthy, Sour
Lineage: Chem's Sister, Chocolate Diesel, Sour Dubb
Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, nerolidol

GG #4 is a potent indica strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas. Ideal for pain relief, this strain has a soft onset with strong physical relaxing effects.

*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

GG4 effects

Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
