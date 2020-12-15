About this product
Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy
Flavor: Earthy, Sour
Lineage: Chem's Sister, Chocolate Diesel, Sour Dubb
Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, nerolidol
GG #4 is a potent indica strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas. Ideal for pain relief, this strain has a soft onset with strong physical relaxing effects.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
About this brand
