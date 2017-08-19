CRU Cannabis
C4 (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Earthy
Pine & Citrus
SENSATION
Deep Relaxation
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
C4 effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!