Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

C4 (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Earthy
Pine & Citrus

SENSATION
Deep Relaxation
Uplifting Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA

C4 effects

Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!