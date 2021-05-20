Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Garlic Breath 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Pungent Savory Garlic
Garlic, Pepper & Earth

SENSATION
Uplifting Relaxation
Blissful, Sleepy Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Garlic Breath effects

Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
9% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
9% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
9% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Eye pressure
4% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
4% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!