Garlic Breath 3.5G Indica Flower
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
TASTE + SCENT
Pungent Savory Garlic
Garlic, Pepper & Earth
SENSATION
Uplifting Relaxation
Blissful, Sleepy Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Garlic Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
9% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
9% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
9% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Eye pressure
4% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
4% of people say it helps with insomnia
