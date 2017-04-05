About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Sour
Citrus Skunky Funk
SENSATION
Euphoric Head Rush
Blissful Happy Haze
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
About this strain
Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.
Legend OG effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.