Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

White Runntz 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Fruity
Hint of Candy

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Mellow Body High

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G HYBRID FLOWER

White Runtz effects

Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
