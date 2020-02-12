CRU Cannabis
White Runntz 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Fruity
Hint of Candy
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Mellow Body High
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
34% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
