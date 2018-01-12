CRU Cannabis
White Tahoe Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Herbal & Nutty
Citrus Highlights
SENSATION
Arousing Creativity
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!