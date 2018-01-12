Loading…
CRU Cannabis

White Tahoe Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Herbal & Nutty
Citrus Highlights

SENSATION
Arousing Creativity
Euphoric Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA FLOWER

White Tahoe Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
