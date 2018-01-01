Crypto Cannabis Game
Hindu Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.
*This is not a real tangible cannabis plant, only a representation of a real world strain as a digital smart contract game NF/NFT (Fungible Token/Non Fungible Token) meant for game use case and FinTech protocol of real world application and use-case.*
Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
880 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
