About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this strain
Sugar Cookie is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian and Sensi Star. Sugar Cookie provides calming body effects and will eventually lull you into a deep sleep. This strain tastes like tropical fruit and sweet, sugary berries. Medical marijuana patients choose Sugar Cookie to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Sugar Cookie effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Crystal Clear
Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.