About this product
We’re meticulous with our Cultivar Collection—literally. Collected by Master Growers, these carefully cultivated phenotypes breed in small-batched rooms to deliver flowers and concentrates that turn cannabis into an elevated experience. From smell to taste to cure appeal, enjoy them like a fine wine.
About this strain
Frozen Lemons effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Cultivar Collection
