Dabba Relief

After 40 years of growing and harvesting organic goods for my family, I began to have chronic pain in my hands. None of the available over-the-counter products brought me any relief. Inspired by my Native American roots, I set out to find a natural remedy. What I ultimately developed is an all natural cannabis, herb, beeswax and oil blend pain relieving topical. The combination of the analgesic properties of cannabis and the anti-inflammatory effects of the herbs provides a safe and effective pain reliever. I am proud to report that my green cream has helped many people live more comfortable lives. I personally use it every day and enjoy pain free sleep. Now I can continue to do the things I love--growing organic foods, and helping people enjoy life pain-free.