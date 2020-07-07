Loading…
Dabstract

Afghani x OG Kush Live Resin Cartridge 1g

IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

A c-cell cartridge by Dabstract.

Afghani effects

457 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
