Dabstract
Golden Pineapple Live Resin Disposable Vape 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
1g of your favorite Dabstract High Terpene Extract, now in a convenient, recharchargable disposable cartridge!
Golden Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
340 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!