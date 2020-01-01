Daddy Bones Balm creates natural healing salves for everyday people. Our hand-crafted salves combine the finest herbs and oils with compassion and integrity; delivering a product that is a truly life-changing experience. The inspiration for creating our balm came from our father who has suffered for many years with rheumatoid arthritis. He has found great relief from the inflammation of arthritis. His topical of choice is his namesake, Daddy Bones. (His nickname used by his three daughters.) He pleaded with us to make the balm available to all patients in need of pain relief. So here we are, producing for everyday people! As a World War II Veteran, he has shown us the respect and honor for our country and the men and women who have fought for our freedom. We are dedicated to the march for all veterans to get safe access to medical cannabis. We hope you will give us your feedback on your experience. Thanks for visiting our new site. Connect with us online to follow new products and information!