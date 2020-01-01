Located on the beautiful Olympic Peninsula, safely nestled between mountains and sea, Dank Incorporated is a Tier 2 Marijuana producer and processor licensed by the State of Washington. We are an indoor only grow operation and pride ourselves in producing a wide variety of consistently superior, quality products for consumers to purchase at licensed Retail stores all across Washington. We know that you want only the best products and at the best price. It is our mission for consumers and retailers to know that any product that carries the Dank Inc. logo is safe, all natural, and grown with the utmost care and vast knowledge base by our specially trained horticulturists. Grown without harsh chemicals or toxic pesticides, consumers can feel confidant in enjoying Dank Inc. products, knowing that they are getting only the best, every time. We strive for Quality, We strive for Consistency, We strive for Excellence