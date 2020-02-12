DazeD8 Rechargeable Delta 8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- White Runtz - Hybrid

- Features a sweet flavor profile that coats your tastebuds



Strain

- Hybrid

- Made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez



How Does it Feel?

- Cookies is famous for its heavy tingly effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects