About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable Delta 8 Titanz Disposable (2 Grams)
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- White Runtz - Hybrid
- Features a sweet flavor profile that coats your tastebuds
Strain
- Hybrid
- Made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez
How Does it Feel?
- Cookies is famous for its heavy tingly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
- 2 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- White Runtz - Hybrid
- Features a sweet flavor profile that coats your tastebuds
Strain
- Hybrid
- Made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez
How Does it Feel?
- Cookies is famous for its heavy tingly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!